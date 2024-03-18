Feasibility study for construction underway

GWADAR - As a practical step to­wards the expansion of Gwadar Ex­pressway Phase II of Gwadar Port, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs has floated a ten­der to hire the services of consultan­cy firms (National & International) for survey and feasibility study for the exe­cution of the project.

The Gwadar Expressway Phase II, with a length of 10.5 kilometres, aims to connect the Gwadar Port with New Gwadar International Airport.

Any company registered as a con­sultant with the Pakistan Engineer­ing Council (PEC), with relevant ex­perience, and providing an affidavit confirming non-involvement in any ar­bitration or litigation with any govern­ment agency or department can apply for the project.

The consulting firms shall be engaged via quality and cost-based selection as per Public Procurement Regulatory Rules while single stage two envelope bidding procedures as per PPRA rule 36(b) will be adopted.

Companies can submit all required documents by April 17, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Sunday.

Gwadar Eastbay Expressway is the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of the port will flow.

The objective of Eastbay Expressway is to provide primary connectivity of the Port & its Free Zone with the net­work of National Highways for smooth logistic transportation of import, ex­port, and transit goods.

The 19-kilometre Gwadar Express­way Phase I was completed and inau­gurated on June 3, 2022.