Federal ministers using soldiers’ martyrdom for political gains: PTI

PTI always acknowledged sacrifices of soldiers | Those giving statements against martyrs are linked to terrorists.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Asad Qaiser Sunday censured federal ministers Khawaja Asif and Attaullah Tarar for criticising his party over alleged involvement in an “insulting campaign” against the martyrs of Pakistan Army and security forces personnel, saying that they were adopting a “misleading propaganda” against PTI.
“Khawaja Asif and Ata Tarar’s misleading propaganda about the Pakistan Army’s martyrs is regrettable,” Qaiser said while speaking to journalists. Earlier, Information Minister Tarar warned of an action against the PTI’s social media team, saying that it was behind the accounts attacking Pakistan Army and the soldiers who were martyred in North Waziristan a day earlier.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Asif, without naming anyone, said that some people “mocked the martyrs and compared them to returning officers”. “Those who give statements against the martyrs must be linked with terrorists,” Asif had said during a media talk earlier in the day.
However, PTI leader Qaiser hit back at the two federal ministers, saying that his party always acknowledged the sacrifices made by the soldiers defending the country’s borders.
“Those using the soldiers’ martyrdom for their political gains are not the well-wishers of the nation,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The former National Assembly speaker further said that “nation is proud of each and every soldier protecting the country”. Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Saif also censured the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that the ruling party was dragging the martyrs into politics for political gains.
“The PTI is a patriotic party that has not left Pakistan’s side in tough times,” he said, denying any involvement on the party’s behalf in the maligning campaigns against martyrs. Taking a jibe at the Imran Khan-founded party, the defence minister had said that the PTI had lost its identity and it is not clear if it is the PTI or the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
Meanwhile, Tarar alleged that the PTI’s social media team was behind the accounts running campaign against martyrs, adding that such behaviour was intolerable and people behind the campaign have been identified.