Federal ministers using soldiers’ martyrdom for political gains: PTI

PTI always acknowledged sacrifices of soldiers | Those giving statements against martyrs are linked to terrorists.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Asad Qaiser Sunday censured federal min­isters Khawaja Asif and At­taullah Tarar for criticising his party over alleged involve­ment in an “insulting cam­paign” against the martyrs of Pakistan Army and security forces personnel, saying that they were adopting a “mislead­ing propaganda” against PTI.

“Khawaja Asif and Ata Tarar’s misleading propagan­da about the Pakistan Army’s martyrs is regrettable,” Qaiser said while speaking to jour­nalists. Earlier, Information Minister Tarar warned of an action against the PTI’s social media team, saying that it was behind the accounts attacking Pakistan Army and the sol­diers who were martyred in North Waziristan a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Defence Minis­ter Asif, without naming any­one, said that some people “mocked the martyrs and compared them to return­ing officers”. “Those who give statements against the mar­tyrs must be linked with ter­rorists,” Asif had said during a media talk earlier in the day.

However, PTI leader Qaiser hit back at the two federal ministers, saying that his party always acknowledged the sac­rifices made by the soldiers de­fending the country’s borders.

“Those using the soldiers’ martyrdom for their political gains are not the well-wish­ers of the nation,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twit­ter. The former National As­sembly speaker further said that “nation is proud of each and every soldier protect­ing the country”. Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Saif also censured the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), say­ing that the ruling party was dragging the martyrs into pol­itics for political gains.

“The PTI is a patriotic party that has not left Pakistan’s side in tough times,” he said, deny­ing any involvement on the party’s behalf in the malign­ing campaigns against mar­tyrs. Taking a jibe at the Im­ran Khan-founded party, the defence minister had said that the PTI had lost its identity and it is not clear if it is the PTI or the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Meanwhile, Tarar alleged that the PTI’s social media team was behind the accounts running campaign against martyrs, adding that such be­haviour was intolerable and people behind the campaign have been identified.