Food authority disposes of 2,500kg expired, substandard meat

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin led a comprehensive inspection drive with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams in markets in the provincial capital here on Sunday.

The vigorous scrutiny resulted in the disposal of a staggering 2,500 ki­lograms of spoiled, substandard, and expired meat, bringing a sense of re­lief to Lahore’s residents.

Under the vigilant eye of the pro­vincial minister, the PFA teams de­scended upon Moghulpura Market, meticulously inspecting meat shops in the vicinity. In addition to swiftly disposing of unfit meat, strict warn­ings were issued to violators of food safety regulations.

Talking to media, Food Minister Bilal Yasin revealed that immediate action was taken to seize substan­dard and expired meat from the shelves of meat shops. He lamented the discovery of foul-smelling meat in unhygienic freezers, underscor­ing the urgency of situation. During the inspections, Bilal Yasin noted deficiencies in cleanliness and the presence of pests, urging for swift rectification.

The food minister directed the PFA teams to ensure the comprehensive traceability of meat supplied across Punjab, including Lahore. He reiter­ated his commitment to providing safe and hygienic food to the people, particularly during Ramazan. In line with directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, a concerted crackdown against counterfeit mafia is under­way, with PFA inspection teams fully mobilized throughout the province.

Encouraging citizen participation, Bilal Yasin called upon the people to collaborate with the Punjab Food Authority in eradicating adulteration and counterfeiting in food. In case of any grievances, he urged citizens to promptly reach out to the authorities at 1223, ensuring immediate correc­tive action on the ground.