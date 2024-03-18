Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Food authority disposes of 2,500kg expired, substandard meat

Food Minister leads inspection drive with Punjab Food Authority teams in markets

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin led a comprehensive inspection drive with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams in markets in the provincial capital here on Sunday.

The vigorous scrutiny resulted in the disposal of a staggering 2,500 ki­lograms of spoiled, substandard, and expired meat, bringing a sense of re­lief to Lahore’s residents.

Under the vigilant eye of the pro­vincial minister, the PFA teams de­scended upon Moghulpura Market, meticulously inspecting meat shops in the vicinity. In addition to swiftly disposing of unfit meat, strict warn­ings were issued to violators of food safety regulations.

Talking to media, Food Minister Bilal Yasin revealed that immediate action was taken to seize substan­dard and expired meat from the shelves of meat shops. He lamented the discovery of foul-smelling meat in unhygienic freezers, underscor­ing the urgency of situation. During the inspections, Bilal Yasin noted deficiencies in cleanliness and the presence of pests, urging for swift rectification.

IHC to resume hearing of PTI founder, Bushra's appeals against conviction in gifts, cipher cases

The food minister directed the PFA teams to ensure the comprehensive traceability of meat supplied across Punjab, including Lahore. He reiter­ated his commitment to providing safe and hygienic food to the people, particularly during Ramazan. In line with directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, a concerted crackdown against counterfeit mafia is under­way, with PFA inspection teams fully mobilized throughout the province.

Encouraging citizen participation, Bilal Yasin called upon the people to collaborate with the Punjab Food Authority in eradicating adulteration and counterfeiting in food. In case of any grievances, he urged citizens to promptly reach out to the authorities at 1223, ensuring immediate correc­tive action on the ground.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024