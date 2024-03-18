Future development works to be completed in a coordinated manner: Aleem

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has said that future development works will be com­pleted in a coordinated manner in accordance with the public interest so that they can be sus­tainable. He added that before the construction of roads, sewer­age and other essentials will be ensured so that public exchequer could be saved. He further said that long pending issues of pub­lic interest in all areas of NA-117 will be resolved on priority basis.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of Iftar dinner along with the for­mer Chairmen, vice Chairmen, former local bodies leaders and dignitaries of NA-117. Abdul Al­eem Khan also announced to set up a central office in NA-117 to listen people’s problems there on a weekly basis, for which former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood will be his coordinator. Abdul Aleem Khan thanked the former local Government lead­ers of NA-117 and other socio-political leaders for their support in the election campaign. MPAs from PP 145 & 146 Samiullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt, former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Former Mem­bers of Punjab Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Qaiser Amin Butt and Rana Muhammad Iqbal were also present while Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, Mian Abdul Waheed, Mian Taimur Khalid and former local council members of vari­ous union councils also attended this iftar dinner. The participants congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on assuming the portfolio of Fed­eral Minister after becoming an MNA from NA 117 and assured him of their full cooperation in the future as well.