Gas theft crackdown: another 100 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad; Rs1.1m fine imposed

ISLAMABAD - During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 100 connections and imposed Rs1.1 million fine. In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas while another 12 on use of compressor. In Multan, 9 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 11 on use of compressor .The team also imposed fine of Rs0.133 million against gas pilferers. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 37 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs1.0011 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 3 FIRs against gas pilferers. In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected illegal use of gas. In Sheikhupura, 15 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs0.01 million booked against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur, the team disconnected seven connections on illegal use of gas.