Gas theft crackdown: another 100 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad; Rs1.1m fine imposed

ISLAMABAD - During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilfer­ers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 100 connections and imposed Rs1.1 million fine. In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas while an­other 12 on use of compres­sor. In Multan, 9 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 11 on use of compressor .The team also imposed fine of Rs0.133 million against gas pilferers. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 37 con­nections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs1.0011 mil­lion against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 3 FIRs against gas pilferers. In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnect­ed illegal use of gas. In Sheikh­upura, 15 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs0.01 mil­lion booked against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur, the team disconnected seven connec­tions on illegal use of gas.