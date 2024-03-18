Guangxi’s foreign trade hits record high in Jan-Feb

NANNING - South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region touched a new high in foreign trade in the first two months of 2024, local authorities said Sunday. Guangxi’s total imports and exports in January and February hit 109.1 billion yuan (about 15.4 billion US dollars), up 18.9 percent year on year. Exports rose 37.2 percent year on year to 60.59 billion yuan, and imports increased 1.9 percent to 48.51 billion yuan, according to the customs of Nanning, the regional capital. During the period, the foreign trade of Guangxi’s private enterprises reached 73.78 billion yuan, up 43.3 percent, accounting for 67.6 percent of the region’s total.