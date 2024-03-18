Monday, March 18, 2024
Guangxi’s foreign trade hits record high in Jan-Feb

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

NANNING   -  South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Re­gion touched a new high in foreign trade in the first two months of 2024, lo­cal authorities said Sunday. Guangxi’s total imports and exports in January and February hit 109.1 billion yuan (about 15.4 billion US dollars), up 18.9 percent year on year. Exports rose 37.2 percent year on year to 60.59 billion yuan, and imports increased 1.9 per­cent to 48.51 billion yuan, according to the customs of Nanning, the regional capi­tal. During the period, the foreign trade of Guangxi’s private enterprises reached 73.78 billion yuan, up 43.3 percent, accounting for 67.6 percent of the region’s total.

