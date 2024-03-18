Head of extortionist gang arrested

KARACHI - Head of extortionist gang was arrested during joint operation of the Sindh Rangers and police here in the metropolis on Sunday. According to details, the Sindh Rangers and police teams on intelligence tip-off launched crackdown in Defence Badar Commercial Area.
During operation, head of Khokhar extortionist gang identified as Arif Ali was arrested. The spokesman of Rangers said that the nabbed accused had demanded Rs2 million extortion from a trader of Clifton through telephone call and threatened him of dire consequences over non-payment of extortion money. The detainee also admitted of receiving Rs1 million extortion money from another trader. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.