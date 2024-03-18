Monday, March 18, 2024
Head of extortionist gang arrested

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Head of extortionist gang was arrest­ed during joint operation of the Sindh Rangers and police here in the metropo­lis on Sunday. According to details, the Sindh Rangers and police teams on in­telligence tip-off launched crackdown in Defence Badar Commercial Area. 

During operation, head of Khokhar extortionist gang identified as Arif Ali was arrested. The spokesman of Rang­ers said that the nabbed accused had demanded Rs2 million extortion from a trader of Clifton through telephone call and threatened him of dire conse­quences over non-payment of extortion money. The detainee also admitted of receiving Rs1 million extortion money from another trader. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

