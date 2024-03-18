Health Centre opened at FATA University

PESHAWAR - Vice Chancellor of FATA University Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan inaugurated the University Health Centre including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counselling Centre and Microbiology Laboratory.
Faculty members, administrative officers and students from the departments of Psychology and Microbiology in the university were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centres would provide various health services including mental health services to the local community at their doorstep.