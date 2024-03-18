Health Centre opened at FATA University

PESHAWAR - Vice Chancel­lor of FATA University Prof Dr Mu­hammad Jahanzeb Khan inaugu­rated the University Health Centre including Psychology Clinic, As­sessment and Counselling Centre and Microbiology Laboratory.

He inaugurated the University Health Centre including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counselling Centre and Microbiology Laborato­ry. Faculty members, administra­tive officers and students from the departments of Psychology and Mi­crobiology in the university were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centres would provide various health services including mental health services to the local com­munity at their doorstep.