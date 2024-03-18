Monday, March 18, 2024
Health Centre opened at FATA University

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Vice Chancel­lor of FATA University Prof Dr Mu­hammad Jahanzeb Khan inaugu­rated the University Health Centre including Psychology Clinic, As­sessment and Counselling Centre and Microbiology Laboratory.

Faculty members, administrative officers and students from the departments of Psychology and Microbiology in the university were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centres would provide various health services including mental health services to the local com­munity at their doorstep.

