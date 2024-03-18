House roof collapse leaves six dead in South Waziristan

At least six dead and four others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil where a roof collapse claimed the lives of six including two children, a woman and three men.

The rescue sources said that four others of the family who got injured in the roof collapse have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.

More than 30 people died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed.

In a separate indicident, two children were also killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Nazimabad village of Kalam, Swat.

According to the details, two children were killed, one injured after the roof of the house collapsed on them.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured individuals to the hospital while indicating that the roof was deteriorated which caused its collapse.