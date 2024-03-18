Monday, March 18, 2024
Iceland volcano erupts prompting evacuation of Blue Lagoon

News Desk
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, International

GRINDAVIK   -   Iceland’s world-famous Blue Lagoon and the near­by town of Grindavik were evacuated on Saturday fol­lowing a volcanic eruption in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV reported. Lava appeared to be flow­ing rapidly towards north of the town Grindavík, just as it did during the eruption on February 8, RÚV said cit­ing the Icelandic Met Office. RUV later reported that lava was also flowing toward the Grindavíkurvegur road – the main road leading to Grindavik. “The fissure is about three kilometers long [about 1.9 miles], and runs from Stóra-Skógfell towards Hagafell,” it said. However, anti-lava barri­ers outside Grindavik are holding and there has been no damage to critical infra­structure since the erup­tion, Iceland’s civil protec­tion agency spokeswoman Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir told CNN Sunday. With the barriers diverting the lava, there was no immediate danger to the town, and other parts of Iceland re­mained unaffected, she added. Iceland’s main in­ternational airport, Ke­flavik Airport, and other regional airports remain fully operational, RUV said. However, volcanic gas is ex­pected to be detectable in the town near the airport on Sunday, RUV reported.

News Desk

