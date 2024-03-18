IHC to resume hearing on merit of appeals against convictions in cipher, Toshakhana cases on Monday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hear­ing on the merit of appeals of for­mer prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

A special bench of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb will conduct hear­ing in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the ci­pher and Toshakhana cases.

Previously, the bench had dis­missed the objections raised by prosecution over maintainabil­ity of the petitions after Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar presented arguments against the objections raised by the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah over the maintainability of the appeals. Hamid Ali Shah, the special prosecutor, pointed out that since the original law, promulgated in 1923, did not provide the right of appeal, the Pakistan Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure were invoked to conduct the trial.

A provision of the Secrets Act (section 10) allowed an appeal to the extent of trial proceedings, but not against conviction, Shah added. In reply to a query by Justice Farooq whether there was no provision of filing an appeal under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the pros­ecutor replied that the law was si­lent on the matter. Hamid Ali Shah further contended that the two-member division bench cannot hear an appeal against conviction under the Special Secrets Act. On the other hand, Imran Khan’s counsel Barris­ter Salman Safdar argued that CrPC was applicable in this case. He fur­ther claimed that the CrPC would indeed apply to the Official Secrets Act, allowing for an appeal.

In this matter, Imran, Bushra and Qureshi moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respondents. Khan and Qureshi have challenged the con­viction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra Bibi filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sen­tenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.