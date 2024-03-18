Imad, Haider heroics help United down Zalmi in Eliminator 2

LAHORE - Islamabad United registered an impressive five-wicket vic­tory over Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL PSL 9’s Eliminator 2 to set a final clash against Mul­tan Sultans. Chasing a target of 186 set by Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United reached 189/5 in 19 overs, securing their victory with 5 wickets in hand. The chase began on a shaky note for Islamabad Unit­ed, losing early wickets with the scoreboard reading a wor­risome 21/3 by the 3.3 overs. Alex Hales, Agha Salman, and captain Shadab Khan departed cheaply, leaving the team in a precarious position. How­ever, Martin Guptill attempted to stabilize the innings with a quick 34 off 21 balls before falling to Khurram Shahzad.

The real turnaround for United came through the bat of Imad Wasim, who remained not out at 59 off 40 balls, and Haider Ali, who provided a blistering not out contribution of 52 from 29 balls. Together, they steered their team past the finish line. Azam Khan also struck a valuable 22 off 17 balls. Zalmi’s bowlers strug­gled to contain the onslaught, despite Saim Ayub’s commend­able effort of taking 2-34.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had set a challenging target, thanks to a spectacular inning from Saim Ayub, who scored 73 runs off 44 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris contributed with 25 and 40 runs, respectively, provid­ing Zalmi with a solid start. United’s bowlers, however, managed to restrict Zalmi’s scoring at crucial intervals. Naseem Shah bowled well and clinched 3 wickets for 30 runs, including the key scalps of Babar Azam and M Haris.