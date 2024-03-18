Imad, Shadab help Islamabad United restrict Multan Sultans to 159/9 in PSL 9 Finale

Multan Sultans managed to set a total of 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Islamabad United in the Grand Finale of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium on Monday night.

The finale, characterized by some exceptional bowling performances, particularly from Islamabad United's Imad Wasim, kept the fans on the edge of their seats. The innings began on a shaky note for the Sultans, with opener Yasir Khan departing early for 6, caught by Mills off the bowling of Imad Wasim. This early blow was a sign of things to come, as David Willey soon followed, bowled by Wasim for 6, leaving the Sultans reeling at 14/2.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan then attempted to stabilize the innings with a cautious partnership. Rizwan, known for his resilience, crafted a diligent 26 off 26 balls, including three boundaries, before falling to the guile of Shadab Khan, caught by Guptill.

Usman Khan emerged as the beacon of hope for the Sultans, anchoring the innings with a well-composed 57 off 40 balls, adorned with seven fours and a six. However, his dismissal by Shadab Khan marked the beginning of a middle-order collapse, with the Sultans losing wickets at regular intervals.

Imad Wasim, the standout performer with the ball, returned astonishing figures of 5 for 23, including the crucial wickets of Johnson Charles and Khushdil Shah, further tightening the noose around the Sultans' batting lineup.

Despite the turbulence, Iftikhar Ahmed showed grit towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 20 deliveries to propel the Sultans to a defendable total. His effort, however, was overshadowed by the clinical bowling display from Islamabad United, with Shadab Khan supporting Wasim excellently, picking up 3 wickets for 32 runs.

The fall of wickets at critical junctures, combined with the pressure exerted by Islamabad's bowlers, left the Sultans struggling to build momentum. The innings witnessed a flurry of dismissals towards the end, with Chris Jordan and Abbas Afridi falling in quick succession, curtailing any hopes of a late surge.

SCORES IN BRIEF

Multan Sultans 159/9 in 20 overs (Usman Khan 57, Iftikhar Ahmed 32*, Mohammad Rizwan 26; Imad Wasim 5-23, Shadab Khan 3-32) vs Islamabad United.