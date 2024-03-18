Karachi Basketball Association distributes Ramadan Gifts

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA) President Gh­ulam Mohammad Khan and Firdous Ittihad President Shahida Parveen Kayani distributed the 26th An­nual Ramadan Gifts among the needy ones. The guests of honor include former IG Sindh Police Wajid Ali Khan Durrani, ACHS Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, Syed Wasim Hashmi, Asif Azim, Sh Jameel Gul, Shaukat Umairi, Azhar Ali Rajput, Prof Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi, Owais Qureshi, Engr M Nadeem, Sh M Yusuf, CEO Inverex Corporation Prof Dr Farhan Essa, Syed M Zakir, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Kha­lid Jameel Shamsi, Haji Abdul Bari and other personalities expressed their heartfelt gratitude. Ghulam Muham­mad Khan also thanked the social workers Islamuddin, M Javed, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, M Ashraf Yahya, Ishrat Zahra for their support in this charity.