Katcha dacoits kill two captives; throw their bodies into river

KASHMORE - The dacoits of katcha area who had kidnapped two persons after luring them to Rojhan a few days ago, have thrown their bodies into the River Indus after mur­dering them brutally on Sunday.

The dacoits shot Ahsan and Shehzad, both masons by profes­sion, dead when they saw them fleeing. The dacoits had called them to Rojhan, saying their ser­vices were required for the con­struction of a roof. While body of Ahsan has been fished out of the river, search for the body of Shehzad was continuing till last reports came in.

Later, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers for Ahsan at Sadiqabad which were attended by a large number of people, including politicians. Talking to the media after the prayers, Siraj said that dacoits called the shots in the katcha area. “People from across Pakistan are lured to the area and then kidnapped,” he said, adding, “The provincial governments have failed to rein in dacoits.”

The JI Ameer said that despite the fact that Ahsan’s sisters had gone to the katcha area, with the holy Quran in their hands, and beseeched to the dacoits to release him and Shehzad, they still did not show any mercy and killed them mercilessly.

He said not only that, the dacoits were openly hurling threats at the families of the de­ceased. “The state knows fully well the names of these dacoits as well as their addresses,” Siraj said, adding, “Now it is time for the state to act.” He appealed to the Army Chief General Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IGP Punjab Usman An­war to crackdown on the outlaws and bring them to justice.