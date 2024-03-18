Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Princess Kate hasn’t ruled out making a public appearance on Easter Sunday.

Kensington Palace initially said the princess wouldn’t return to Royal duties until after Easter. However, a recent sighting of her in good health has ignited talk of her earlier return.



Kate was seen, looking "happy, healthy and relaxed" as she visited a local farm shop about a mile away from their Adelaide Cottage home.



Eyewitnesses were stunned to see the princess out and about with her husband Prince William after she spent the last few weeks at home recovering.

Speaking to The Sun, the eyewitness said, "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.”

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” the onlooker described.

“The kids weren't with them, but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they concluded.

It was reported by the Daily Telegraph that there is “no confirmation either way” and the Princess may or may not step out with her family on Easter Sunday.

Princess Kate has been on a break from Royal duties for two months now and the date for her return Hasn’t been confirmed.

Kate Middleton received abdominal surgery on January 17, and stayed at the hospital for 14 days before returning home to Adelaide Cottage for her recovery.