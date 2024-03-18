KEF playing remarkable role against blindness

PESHAWAR - Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF), a charity organisation is playing remarkable services in eradication of blindness, convert disabilities and contributing to poverty alleviation.

Talking to this scribe Obaid Ullah Siddiqui, a focal person of the foundation said that beside eradication of blindness, convert disabilities, the foundation cur­rently is also actively engaged in various other pro­jects in order to fulfil its mission.

The organisation is renowned for holding free eye camps in Peshawar and its surrounding areas, regu­lar basis and provides medicines and spectacle glass­es free of cost. The doctors employed at the hospital of the foundation examine 250 to 300 patients daily in OPD (Outdoor Patients Department) and also per­forming 40 to 45 cataract surgeries per day, free of cost for poor (Mustehkeen-e-Zakat).

Since establishment, the KEF Hospital has so far ex­amined 1028,772 patients in OPD and also conduct­ed 83,940 cataract surgeries.

The hospital was started in 1998, marking the foun­dation stone of the Khyber Eye Foundation Hospital in 1996, by then Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan.

To acquire land for the hospital, late Senator Haji Mohammad Adeel requested to the ex-chief minister Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, through whose efforts the hospital came into existence.

The chief minister generously provided the land for hospital construction and also gave a grant of Rs2 million towards the cause. The entire construction of the hospital was carried out under the supervision of Mr. and Mrs. Suleiman Shah (late), with active par­ticipation from all members of the Board of Direc­tors, aiming to offer free eye care facilities to the un­der-privileged residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The foundation has evolved into a leading organi­sation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, registered as a Char­ity Organization.