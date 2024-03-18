Kh Asif stresses need for unity to combat terror

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has condemned the terrorist incident in Mir Ali and paid tribute to the martyrs.
Addressing a press conference at his residence at Sialkot Cantonment, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that unity was necessary to fight the war against terrorism and those who sacrifice against terrorism were their benefactors. “Our security forces have made countless sacrifices against terrorism and the defence of this country has been kept strong by the blood of our martyrs.
“The Pakistan Army is scarifying lives of its soldiers in the ongoing war against terrorism. Our soldiers, including a Lt-Col and a captain, were martyred in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Mir Ali,” he added.
He said that it was Pakistan Army that ensured people’s safety while being present at the borders in all circumstances and they were sleeping peacefully while these people ensured the fulfillment of their duties in cold and heat.
The federal minister said that once again terrorism had been rising for a few months and the war could be fought only by a united government and if on this occasion, there was division then this war would spread in every street and neighborhood. Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that martyrs were their benefactors. “Pakistan Army, our police, our paramilitary, our people, women, men and children have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. If the country is stable today, it is because of martyrs. These martyrs have kept the defence of this country strong by giving their blood for the country,” he added.
He condemned the nefarious campaign against martyrs on social media. “Our martyrs are our pride, but there is no doubt that those who gave wrong remarks against them are in touch with terrorists.” “We are determined that we will definitely succeed in uprooting terrorism, but for that we all have to be united,” he added.
The Defence Minister said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had successfully broken the nexus of terrorists, militants and insurgents in the country and it would eliminate the terrorists again and would not hesitate from any sacrifice for it.
He said that our Pakistan Army is one of the great forces of the world which is determined to raise its flags of success on any front. Khawaja Muhammad Asif added that Pak Army martyrs, who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland against the scourge of terrorism in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, were ridiculed by a political party on social media. “The martyrdom was likened to returning officers. When people expressed their anger on this Tweet, it was deleted,” he added.