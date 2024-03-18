Kh Asif stresses need for unity to combat terror

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has condemned the terrorist inci­dent in Mir Ali and paid trib­ute to the martyrs.

Addressing a press confer­ence at his residence at Sialkot Cantonment, Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif said that unity was necessary to fight the war against terrorism and those who sacrifice against terror­ism were their benefactors. “Our security forces have made countless sacrifices against ter­rorism and the defence of this country has been kept strong by the blood of our martyrs.

“The Pakistan Army is scari­fying lives of its soldiers in the ongoing war against terrorism. Our soldiers, including a Lt-Col and a captain, were martyred in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Mir Ali,” he added.

He said that it was Paki­stan Army that ensured peo­ple’s safety while being present at the borders in all circum­stances and they were sleeping peacefully while these people ensured the fulfillment of their duties in cold and heat.

The federal minister said that once again terrorism had been rising for a few months and the war could be fought only by a united government and if on this occasion, there was di­vision then this war would spread in every street and neighborhood. Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif said that mar­tyrs were their benefactors. “Pakistan Army, our police, our paramilitary, our people, wom­en, men and children have sac­rificed their lives in the war against terrorism. If the coun­try is stable today, it is because of martyrs. These martyrs have kept the defence of this country strong by giving their blood for the country,” he added.

He condemned the nefarious campaign against martyrs on social media. “Our martyrs are our pride, but there is no doubt that those who gave wrong re­marks against them are in touch with terrorists.” “We are determined that we will defi­nitely succeed in uprooting ter­rorism, but for that we all have to be united,” he added.

The Defence Minister said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had success­fully broken the nexus of ter­rorists, militants and insur­gents in the country and it would eliminate the terrorists again and would not hesitate from any sacrifice for it.

He said that our Pakistan Army is one of the great forc­es of the world which is de­termined to raise its flags of success on any front. Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif added that Pak Army martyrs, who em­braced martyrdom while de­fending the motherland against the scourge of terrorism in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, were rid­iculed by a political party on social media. “The martyrdom was likened to returning offi­cers. When people expressed their anger on this Tweet, it was deleted,” he added.