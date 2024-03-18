KP Governor, mayor launch digital teleclinic project

PESHAWAR - The revolutionary initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali by launching a digital machine teleclin­ic project, latest technology in the city.

The first digital teleclinic established in Gulbahar was inaugurated by Gover­nor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Pesha­war Haji Zubair Ali. Digital machines, blood sugar and other tests, diagnosis and treatment of diseases will be as­sured in just one click.

The most qualified doctors of the country and abroad will be given on­line treatment and health advice relat­ed to the teleclinic project. The modern teleclinic will provide the most afforda­ble and modern health facilities to the poor people, said Governor Haji Ghu­lam Ali soon after the inauguration of the technology that largely benefit­ed the people all across Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

This is not just a machine, it is a whole hospital inside itself, the Governor said, adding that the digital machine will save the public from costly tests and the treatment will also be quick.

On the success of the project, it will be expanded to the people of the entire province, he said.

On the occasion Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the modern tele­clinic is definitely a revolution in the health sector. Separate machines have been installed for male and female pa­tients, he disclosed.

Former provincial minister Amanul­lah Haqqani and Gulbahar chairman Imranuddin and others also participat­ed in the ceremony.