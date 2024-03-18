Monday, March 18, 2024
Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Web Desk
11:19 AM | March 18, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in southern districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in upper areas. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -7 degrees Celsius.

