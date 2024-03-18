Maryam steps in to get Maleeka Bokhari’s name removed from no-fly list

LAHORE - In a goodwill gesture that can help re­duce the prevailing political tensions in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday used her good offices to get the name of ex-PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari removed from the no-fly list to enable her travel abroad to see her ailing sister. In a post on social media website X, Maleeka had sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention to facilitate her travel abroad to see her elder sister strug­gling for life in a hospital in Australia. “I am a Pakistani cit­izen, and the Constitution of Pakistan has entitled me the fundamental right to freedom of movement and travel. My el­dest sister is fighting for her life, and I want to see her face, be in her presence, and touch her”, she posted on X, adding that she had been placed on the illegal no-fly travel list by the FIA for a year. She urged the State and the Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif to give her one-time permission to be with her sister.

Responding to Maleeka’s post, Maryam Nawaz replied: “Let me speak to the con­cerned authorities Maleeka. I hope you have filed a request in writing officially. May Al­lah bless your sister with good health”. Maleeka took to X af­ter some time again and told her well-wishers that her name has been removed from the no-fly list. “I have come to know that my name has been excluded from No Fly List.”

She thanked Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz for giving a sympathetic view to her ap­peal for help.

In her first post on X about the deteriorating health condi­tion of her sister, Maleeka stat­ed: “Her brain has swelled up, had a massive heart attack, and is now on life support on a ven­tilator. The doctors have given us 24 hours to decide wheth­er they will declare her dead or keep her on the ventilator”. She further stated that moth­ers, sisters, and daughters are valuable for everyone. My sib­lings are travelling to Austra­lia to see her. She said her sis­ter had no political affiliation and was like a mother to her. “I want to see her in person one last time”, she said. Malee­ka pleaded that it was her fun­damental right. “Our religion, ethics, and law of the land also dictates this”, she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visit­ed the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday and broke fast with the women prisoners.

The CM, instead of sitting with the guests, sat with the women prisoners. She herself presented samosas, pakoras, fruit and food to the women prisoners. She planted a sap­ling in the lawns of the Central Jail and ordered to plant more trees in jail. The CM also vis­ited the cell where her father Nawaz Sharif was kept during his period of imprisonment. She, while recalling those days spent in jail, got emotional.

She inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for rehabilitation of drug-addicts in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat.

Maryam also inaugurated the video call facility for pris­oners. Central Jail Lahore is the first jail of its kind for provid­ing video call facility to prison­ers across the globe.

The CM visited kitchen of the jail and checked and reviewed the quality of food being pre­pared for prisoners. On the direction of CM, a special If­tar menu had been prepared for prisoners. On the direction of the CM, the prisoners were presented with biryani, samo­sas, pakoras, fruits and dahi bharay in their Iftar.

The CM conversed with the prisoners and inquired about their problems and needs. Maryam, while talking to the women prisoners, stated that she has come to meet them. The CM held the hand of a little girl accompanied by a wom­an prisoner and inquired from her about the food. Maryam Nawaz also met the jail staff being deputed during her pe­riod of imprisonment in the jail and also distributed gifts among the prisoners who got released from the jail.

On the direction of CM, every male prisoner getting released was given rupees 15000 along with clothes while women prisoners were given rupees 15000, clothes and bangles.

Former Senator Pervez Ra­sheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, chief secretary, secretary home, special secre­tary home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other officials also accompanied.

CM ANNOUNCES 3-MONTH REMISSION IN JAIL TERMS OF PRISONERS

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced three-month re­mission in the punishment of prisoners and release of 155 prisoners across the province.

Addressing the Iftar dinner ceremony organised in the Kot Lakhpat Jail here, the CM stat­ed that 155 prisoners are be­ing released after paying a di­yat amount of rupees 150 million with the collaboration of philanthropists. A video call facility will be provided in all the jails of Punjab very soon, she announced.

The CM stated that she her­self remembered the time spent during her period of im­prisonment while coming to the Central Jail today. “I was imprisoned in the Death Cell Chakhi and faced a difficult time. My father was also im­prisoned in the same Jail but was denied permission for meeting him. I used to meet my father once a week only. Once I received a hand written letter of my father which stated that he after being arrested is be­ing taken to the NAB. Someone in the jail told me that your fa­ther is feeling unwell and is be­ing taken to the hospital. It was a time of great difficulty.”