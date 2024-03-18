Maryam steps in to get Maleeka Bokhari’s name removed from no-fly list

LAHORE - In a goodwill gesture that can help reduce the prevailing political tensions in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday used her good offices to get the name of ex-PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari removed from the no-fly list to enable her travel abroad to see her ailing sister. In a post on social media website X, Maleeka had sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention to facilitate her travel abroad to see her elder sister struggling for life in a hospital in Australia. “I am a Pakistani citizen, and the Constitution of Pakistan has entitled me the fundamental right to freedom of movement and travel. My eldest sister is fighting for her life, and I want to see her face, be in her presence, and touch her”, she posted on X, adding that she had been placed on the illegal no-fly travel list by the FIA for a year. She urged the State and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to give her one-time permission to be with her sister.
Responding to Maleeka’s post, Maryam Nawaz replied: “Let me speak to the concerned authorities Maleeka. I hope you have filed a request in writing officially. May Allah bless your sister with good health”. Maleeka took to X after some time again and told her well-wishers that her name has been removed from the no-fly list. “I have come to know that my name has been excluded from No Fly List.”
She thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving a sympathetic view to her appeal for help.
In her first post on X about the deteriorating health condition of her sister, Maleeka stated: “Her brain has swelled up, had a massive heart attack, and is now on life support on a ventilator. The doctors have given us 24 hours to decide whether they will declare her dead or keep her on the ventilator”. She further stated that mothers, sisters, and daughters are valuable for everyone. My siblings are travelling to Australia to see her. She said her sister had no political affiliation and was like a mother to her. “I want to see her in person one last time”, she said. Maleeka pleaded that it was her fundamental right. “Our religion, ethics, and law of the land also dictates this”, she said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday and broke fast with the women prisoners.
The CM, instead of sitting with the guests, sat with the women prisoners. She herself presented samosas, pakoras, fruit and food to the women prisoners. She planted a sapling in the lawns of the Central Jail and ordered to plant more trees in jail. The CM also visited the cell where her father Nawaz Sharif was kept during his period of imprisonment. She, while recalling those days spent in jail, got emotional.
She inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for rehabilitation of drug-addicts in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat.
Maryam also inaugurated the video call facility for prisoners. Central Jail Lahore is the first jail of its kind for providing video call facility to prisoners across the globe.
The CM visited kitchen of the jail and checked and reviewed the quality of food being prepared for prisoners. On the direction of CM, a special Iftar menu had been prepared for prisoners. On the direction of the CM, the prisoners were presented with biryani, samosas, pakoras, fruits and dahi bharay in their Iftar.
The CM conversed with the prisoners and inquired about their problems and needs. Maryam, while talking to the women prisoners, stated that she has come to meet them. The CM held the hand of a little girl accompanied by a woman prisoner and inquired from her about the food. Maryam Nawaz also met the jail staff being deputed during her period of imprisonment in the jail and also distributed gifts among the prisoners who got released from the jail.
On the direction of CM, every male prisoner getting released was given rupees 15000 along with clothes while women prisoners were given rupees 15000, clothes and bangles.
Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, chief secretary, secretary home, special secretary home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other officials also accompanied.
CM ANNOUNCES 3-MONTH REMISSION IN JAIL TERMS OF PRISONERS
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced three-month remission in the punishment of prisoners and release of 155 prisoners across the province.
Addressing the Iftar dinner ceremony organised in the Kot Lakhpat Jail here, the CM stated that 155 prisoners are being released after paying a diyat amount of rupees 150 million with the collaboration of philanthropists. A video call facility will be provided in all the jails of Punjab very soon, she announced.
The CM stated that she herself remembered the time spent during her period of imprisonment while coming to the Central Jail today. “I was imprisoned in the Death Cell Chakhi and faced a difficult time. My father was also imprisoned in the same Jail but was denied permission for meeting him. I used to meet my father once a week only. Once I received a hand written letter of my father which stated that he after being arrested is being taken to the NAB. Someone in the jail told me that your father is feeling unwell and is being taken to the hospital. It was a time of great difficulty.”