Militant commander among eight killed in North Waziristan operation

Security forces killed eight terrorists including their commander during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army, security forces conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in North Waziristan.

After fierce exchange of fire, eight terrorists including high-value terrorist commander Sehra Janan were killed.

The ISPR said the slain terrorist was involved in planning a terrorist attack on the security forces' post in Mir Ali on March 16. Sehra Janan was most wanted by the law-enforcement agencies.

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation was under way to eliminate other terrorists hiding in the area.

The ISPR said Pakistan's security forces were determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

It should be remembered that two days ago, seven soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a security forces post in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. Six terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, the former caretaker Balochistan information minister, in a post on X, said, “Pakistan has avenged the blood of martyrs and targeted the safe havens of terrorists near the border.”

He said, “If there is any terror attack in Pakistan, we will conduct a strong attack inside Afghanistan. Remember, the life of a Pakistani is more valuable for us than the entire Afghanistan.”

Former caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, in a post on X, said," fighting the evil forces of terror originating from Afghanistan”. “This cowardly terror attack will be avenged.”