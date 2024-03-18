Mouthwatering cuisines of KP attract faithfuls amid Iftar parties

PESHAWAR - The mouthwatering cuisines in­cluding Peshawari rice polao, chap­pli kabab and beef nehari besides chicken achar have become the most sought after item of Muslims during Iftar parties in Khyber Pak­htunkhwa. A great rush was being witnessed in outlets of these food shops at Qissa Khwani, Namak Man­di, Furdus and other bazaars ahead of Aftari where the shopkeepers are making roaring business. Arif Ah­mad (45), a famous Chappli Kabab and Peshawari Rice Polao seller, keeps up the deluge of the parcel orders of fasting people for mouth­watering Peshawar’s traditional cuisine just before Iftar and earning maximum capital. Arif Ahmad, who looks well composed saddled up in a high armchair amid hustle and jostle of shoppers with stretched hands at his shop established by his grandfather Jumma Khan in 1950, is working against the clock to meet the takeaway and home delivery orders usually weighting from one kilogram to five kilograms.

Sitting on the left side of a long black frying pan beneath big gas flames cooking the famous Chap­pli Kabab and 50KG marinated meat in a tray on the right side of his double storey famous shop in front of Kanumgam Park, Arif said, “these days most of Chappli Kabab lovers ask for parcels from one KG to five KG for Iftar parties at home rather than eating it in restaurants” Arif who inherited the hard-earned business from his father told. “I had inherited Chappli Kabab’s business from my father, Jalil Ahmad after he took over it from his father, Jumma Khan in 1950.