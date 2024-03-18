Monday, March 18, 2024
MPA seeks probe into Kohistan land scam

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA   -   Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) member of the Sindh As­sembly Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has demand­ed a fair and transparent inquiry into “unauthor­ised allotment of lands” in Kohistan by Deputy Commis-sioner Asad Ali Khan during the tenure of the outgoing caretaker government. The MPA pro­duced some documents at a press conference and claimed that they were related to the lands ille­gally allotted to various parties within a radius of 40 kilometres in the Ko­histan area. MPA Shirazi argued that the DC was not authorised to strike such land deals, and said that it was the assistant com­missioner concerned who had such an authority. He termed the transactions “fraudulent deals with a syndicate of landgrabbers”. He urged Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to in­tervene and look into the “bureaucratic corruption” committed during the caretaker government’s dispensation. The lawmak­er also accused DC Asad Ali Khan of having restored 17 “controversial judicial orders initially rejected by a commission that had been set up by the previ­ous PPP government”. He asserted that the DC’s act was “aimed at facilitating landgrabbing”. The ulti­mate sufferers of the scam, he added, were owners of these lands. The MPA also urged the chief minister to help move a resolution in the assembly for the regu­larisation of around 800 villages of Thatta district.

