MPA seeks probe into Kohistan land scam

THATTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member of the Sindh Assembly Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into “unauthorised allotment of lands” in Kohistan by Deputy Commis-sioner Asad Ali Khan during the tenure of the outgoing caretaker government. The MPA produced some documents at a press conference and claimed that they were related to the lands illegally allotted to various parties within a radius of 40 kilometres in the Kohistan area. MPA Shirazi argued that the DC was not authorised to strike such land deals, and said that it was the assistant commissioner concerned who had such an authority. He termed the transactions “fraudulent deals with a syndicate of landgrabbers”. He urged Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to intervene and look into the “bureaucratic corruption” committed during the caretaker government’s dispensation. The lawmaker also accused DC Asad Ali Khan of having restored 17 “controversial judicial orders initially rejected by a commission that had been set up by the previous PPP government”. He asserted that the DC’s act was “aimed at facilitating landgrabbing”. The ultimate sufferers of the scam, he added, were owners of these lands. The MPA also urged the chief minister to help move a resolution in the assembly for the regularisation of around 800 villages of Thatta district.