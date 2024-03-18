NA speaker, Iran’s envoy discuss bolstering parliamentary, economic ties

ISLAMABAD - The Speaker of the National Assem­bly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambas­sador of Iran, Dr. Amiri Moghaddam Sunday discussed bolstering par­liamentary and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan. During the meeting, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep-rooted fraternal bond with Iran, steeped in shared history, culture, and religion, said a news release.

He emphasized the need to strengthen these ties further by ex­panding cooperation across all mu­tual areas of interest, particularly in energy and trade, to uplift the econo­mies of both nations, especially those living on both sides of the common border. The Speaker highlighted the strategic geographical positioning of both countries, presenting significant opportunities for regional and global connectivity and trade promotion. While acknowledging the positive trajectory in bilateral trade, he noted that there is untapped potential that both nations should explore.

He stressed the importance of cor­dially addressing pending issues re­lated to banking, trade, transportation, and energy. Additionally, he expressed optimism about resolving issues re­lated to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. Ayaz Sadiq underscored the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations. He expressed intent to actively engage all relevant stakeholders regularly to sup­port governmental efforts in achieving the common goal of expanded eco­nomic cooperation. Dr Amiri Moghad­dam congratulated Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election and extended warm Ramazan greetings. He praised the Speaker’s vision for collective growth and assured full commitment and co­operation from Iran across all areas.