NAB’s deputy director arrested on corruption charges

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested its Deputy Director for allegedly facilitating the accused persons nominated in embezzlement cases in exchange for money. According to the details, the NAB Karachi and Islamabad chapters in a joint action arrested its Deputy Director Imran Shaikh on the charges of taking bribes from the accused arrested on charges of corruption and embezzlement. The corruption watchdog has obtained a one-day transit remand of Deputy Director Imran Shaikh who will be shifted to Islamabad on Monday.