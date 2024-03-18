Monday, March 18, 2024
NAB’s deputy director arrested on corruption charges

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sun­day arrested its Deputy Director for allegedly facili­tating the accused persons nominated in embezzle­ment cases in exchange for money. According to the details, the NAB Karachi and Islamabad chapters in a joint action arrested its Deputy Director Imran Shaikh on the charges of taking bribes from the ac­cused arrested on charges of corruption and em­bezzlement. The corruption watchdog has obtained a one-day transit remand of Deputy Director Imran Shaikh who will be shifted to Islamabad on Monday.

Agencies

