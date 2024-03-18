Non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis wife in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi's wife Tahirim Elahi.

A division bench headed by Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhary heard the prosecution's request for cancellation of the bail of Rasakh Elahi, Tahirim Elahi and others.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Ms Tahirim in the FIA money laundering case and adjourned further hearing till after the Eid holidays.

The prosecution had challenged the interim bail to the accused in the money laundering case.

It may be recalled that on February 27, the LHC had issued arrest warrants for Ms Tahirim and others in the money laundering case and adjourned the hearing till March 18.