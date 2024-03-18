Monday, March 18, 2024
NTDC acquires land for installing 600MW solar project in Kot Addu

March 18, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH  -   National Transmis­sion and Dispatch Compa­ny (NTDC) acquired 2553 acres of land for establish­ing 600 Mega Watt solar power project in the Kot Addu district. According to NTDC spokesperson, the 600 MW solar power proj­ect will be installed in Teh­sil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Kot Addu. NTDC spokes­person stated that the project will help reduce dependence on expen­sive electricity and added that the land was also be­ing acquired in Layyah and Jhang for two more similar projects. A solar project of 1200 MW will be installed in Layyah and 600 MW in Jhang and these three proj­ects will generate 2400 MW of solar energy.

