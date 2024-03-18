Over 3 million families receive Ramazan relief hampers at their doorsteps

LAHORE - For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the right of people is being provided to them at their doorsteps under the people-friendly histori­cal package of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

More than three million families have been provided Ramazan Nighe­ban Package hampers at their door­step. On the direction of CM, Rs 30 billion Ramazan Nigheban Package is being provided to more than 3.25 million people under which distribu­tion process of Ramazan Nigheban Package to 6.4 million families will be completed soon.

Maryam Nawaz, in a statement, stated that QR code is printed on ev­ery bag so as to ensure transparency in the Ramazan Nigheban Package, adding that its distribution process has been ensured through the CNIC and QR Code. She emphasized that it is our duty to provide people’s right at their doorstep and it does not amount to doing favour on anyone. CM main­tained that the journey to render pub­lic service has been launched with a new passion, adding “We would un­dertake all possible measures under any circumstance to provide maxi­mum economic relief to the people of Punjab.” Ramazan Nigheban Package is the first and unique programme in the history of Punjab. The CM high­lighted that the distribution of Rama­zan Nigheban Package to 6.4 million people at their doorstep is a distinc­tive record of PML-N.

On the direction of CM, a special Helpline 0800- 02345 for the Rama­zan Nigheban Package has been set up where people can register their complaints on the Nigheban Helpline about the Ramazan Nigheban Pack­age. Every complaint will be definite­ly redressed within 72 hours.