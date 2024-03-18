Monday, March 18, 2024
Over one lac citizens purchase subsidized goods in Multan region

SALES AT USC

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Out of total one million fam­ilies, more than one lac per­sons purchased subsidized items from various outlets of Utility Stores Corpora­tion in the Multan region so far and it is termed as a welcoming response.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burdens of over one million families in the Multan region, the incum­bent government is offering a targeted subsidy program on different goods through the Utility Stores Corpora­tion (USC). However, about 6.5 million families in the Multan zone are availing benefits of the subsidy be­ing given in line with PM’s Special Package.

This revelation was made by Regional Manager USC Sajjad Hussain while talk­ing to APP.

Highlighting the magni­tude of the initiative, Sajjad stated that over one million individuals in the Multan region alone would benefit from subsidized essentials. This monumental effort comes as part of Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif’s announcement of a historic Rs 12 billion package, with a substan­tial portion of Rs 5 billion earmarked exclusively for the provision of flour to low-income households, he maintained.

Sajjad Hussain added that the subsidy program encompassed 19 essential products, including flour priced at Rs 648 for a 10kg bag, sugar at Rs 109 per kg, and ghee at Rs 335 per kg. Similarly, the citizens have access to subsidized rates on cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages, and various other items, and it was surely easing the finan­cial strain on households.

Providing insight into the evolution of the Utility Stores Corporation, Sajjad Hussain noted its incep­tion in 1972 with 20 stores, which has now progressed to over 4000 operational outlets across 65 regions nationwide. In the Multan zone alone, nine regions host a total of 507 stores, complemented by 40 mo­bile utility stores strategi­cally deployed to serve the populace, said the regional manager. Sajjad Hussain further elaborated on the accessibility of mobile util­ity stores, with each unit assigned to visit four desig­nated sites.

APP

