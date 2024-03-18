Over one lac citizens purchase subsidized goods in Multan region

MULTAN - Out of total one million families, more than one lac persons purchased subsidized items from various outlets of Utility Stores Corporation in the Multan region so far and it is termed as a welcoming response.
In a bid to alleviate the financial burdens of over one million families in the Multan region, the incumbent government is offering a targeted subsidy program on different goods through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). However, about 6.5 million families in the Multan zone are availing benefits of the subsidy being given in line with PM’s Special Package.
This revelation was made by Regional Manager USC Sajjad Hussain while talking to APP.
Highlighting the magnitude of the initiative, Sajjad stated that over one million individuals in the Multan region alone would benefit from subsidized essentials. This monumental effort comes as part of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a historic Rs 12 billion package, with a substantial portion of Rs 5 billion earmarked exclusively for the provision of flour to low-income households, he maintained.
Sajjad Hussain added that the subsidy program encompassed 19 essential products, including flour priced at Rs 648 for a 10kg bag, sugar at Rs 109 per kg, and ghee at Rs 335 per kg. Similarly, the citizens have access to subsidized rates on cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages, and various other items, and it was surely easing the financial strain on households.
Providing insight into the evolution of the Utility Stores Corporation, Sajjad Hussain noted its inception in 1972 with 20 stores, which has now progressed to over 4000 operational outlets across 65 regions nationwide. In the Multan zone alone, nine regions host a total of 507 stores, complemented by 40 mobile utility stores strategically deployed to serve the populace, said the regional manager. Sajjad Hussain further elaborated on the accessibility of mobile utility stores, with each unit assigned to visit four designated sites.