Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PA set to approve provincial budget today

PA set to approve provincial budget today
Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Assembly is meeting here again after a gap of two days to approve the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. In the earlier session convened on March 15, the Punjab government had deferred the passage of the budget by the provin­cial house till March 18 without assigning any rea­son. The Punjab governor had convened the Assem­bly session on March 15 for this purpose, but the government chose to lay five ordinances before the house that day instead of presenting the budget.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024