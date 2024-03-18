PA set to approve provincial budget today

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly is meeting here again after a gap of two days to approve the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. In the earlier session convened on March 15, the Punjab government had deferred the passage of the budget by the provin­cial house till March 18 without assigning any rea­son. The Punjab governor had convened the Assem­bly session on March 15 for this purpose, but the government chose to lay five ordinances before the house that day instead of presenting the budget.