PA set to approve provincial budget today

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly is meeting here again after a gap of two days to approve the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. In the earlier session convened on March 15, the Punjab government had deferred the passage of the budget by the provincial house till March 18 without assigning any reason. The Punjab governor had convened the Assembly session on March 15 for this purpose, but the government chose to lay five ordinances before the house that day instead of presenting the budget.