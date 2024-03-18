PAF chief granted one-year extension

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted a one-year extension to the term of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The premier sent the summary regarding the air chief’s extension to President Asif Ali Zardari which he signed on Sunday evening.

After the approval of the president, PM Shehbaz granted a one-year extension to ACM Sidhu, who will lead the flypast on the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

ACM Zaheer Babar, who took over the command of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on March 19, 2021 is the 16th chief and he was going to retire on March 18 (today).

Born on April 16, 1965, Air Marshal Sidhu was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of PAF in April, 1986. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as assistant chief of the air staff (OR&D), assistant chief of the air staff (training-officers) and additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

The air chief has also served as director general projects, director general Air Force Strategic Command and deputy chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.

In recognition of his outstanding services, Air Marshal Sidhu has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

After being granted a one-year extension in service by PM Shehbaz, the air chief is due to become the ninth highest-ranking officer of the PAF during the last 76 years to serve for more than three years, research shows.