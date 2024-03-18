Pakistan, China vow to enhance coop at UN

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China yesterday vowed to keep playing their role in further strengthening the bilateral cooperation at the United Nations. The reaffirmation came during a farewell call of permanent representative of the People’s Republic of China Ambassador Zhang Jun to his counterpart Munir Akram at the Pakistan Mission in New York. Both the permanent representatives discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction on the current level of engagement at the UN. Ambassador Akram appreciated outgoing Ambassador Zhang Jun for his leadership and splendid services in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.