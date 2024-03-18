Monday, March 18, 2024
Pakistan, China vow to enhance coop at UN

STAFF REPORT
March 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and China yesterday vowed to keep playing their role in further strengthening the bilateral cooperation at the United Nations. The reaffirmation came during a farewell call of perma­nent representative of the People’s Republic of Chi­na Ambassador Zhang Jun to his counterpart Mu­nir Akram at the Pakistan Mission in New York. Both the permanent represen­tatives discussed the bilat­eral ties between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction on the current level of engage­ment at the UN. Ambas­sador Akram appreciat­ed outgoing Ambassador Zhang Jun for his leader­ship and splendid services in strengthening the rela­tionship between Pakistan and China.

