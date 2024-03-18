'Pakistan's prosperity, security top priority of US', Ambassador Blome tells FM Dar

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interest including economy, trade and regional security.



According to a spokesperson, Blome expressed Washington’s resolve to work with Islamabad, saying that Pakistan’s security and prosperity is a top priority of the US.



The two officials also exchanged views on US support for economic reforms, according to an official statement.

They also discussed enduring significance of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Blome assured FM Dar of his and his mission’s full support in further strengthening bilateral relations with Islamabad.

"Progress made in diverse fields and ways and means to further enhance the bilateral ties were also discussed," it added.

Separately, the US envoy also met President Asif Ali Zardari and underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the USA, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.



President Asif Ali Zardari met with American ambassador Donald Bloom in Pakistan



President Zardari said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.



Ambassador Blome called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a statement.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the US spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

He said the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges.

President Zardari also highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts.

He said that Pakistan wanted to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irrigation techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irrigation.

Ambassador Blome said that Pakistan and the US could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security.

He informed that the US had completed the Sindh Basic Education Programme to build climate-resilient schools to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector.

He also congratulated the president on assuming the office for a second time.

Since the formation of the new government at the Centre following the February 8 elections, the US envoy has been holding meetings with top newly-elected officials.

Last week, Ambassador Blome met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed strengthening bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation for mutual gains.

In his interaction with the premier, the US top diplomat discussed the economic reforms through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) alongside other key issues.

PM Shehbaz had expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.



The premier had also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.



A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by PM Shehbaz.