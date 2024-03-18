Pakistan takes lead against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is taking a lead against the international issue of Islamophobia, highlighting the real peaceful image of Islam.
Pakistan is making efforts to explore the concealed anti-Islam agenda by examining the ways in which Islam and Muslims are portrayed and denounced. As Pakistan takes up the issue at the global forums, Islamabad emphasizes the need for interfaith community interaction as a means to decrease religious conflicts and foster mutual understanding. Yesterday, Pakistan welcomed the recent adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution titled ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia’ with a sense of urgency and importance. This resolution, presented on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represents a significant milestone in the global fight against the rising tide of Islamophobia. Against the backdrop of escalating incidents of discrimination, violence, and incitement against Muslims worldwide, this resolution holds immense significance for Pakistan and the broader Muslim community. The adoption of this resolution could not have come at a more critical juncture. In recent years, there has been a disturbing surge in Islamophobic incidents globally. From the desecration of the Holy Quran to attacks on mosques, sites, and shrines, the manifestations of anti-Muslim sentiment have been alarmingly frequent. The General Assembly’s condemnation of these acts, as outlined in the resolution, underscores the gravity of the situation. The General Assembly’s resolution unequivocally condemns the incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence against Muslims. It highlights the urgent need for member states to take concrete legislative and policy measures to combat religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred, incitement to violence, and actual violence targeting Muslims. These measures are not just symbolic, they are a call to action for nations to actively address the root causes of Islamophobia within their societies.