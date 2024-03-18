Monday, March 18, 2024
Past in Perspective

“One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.” –Elbert Hubbard

March 18, 2024
Raymond Damadian’s pioneering work in the 1970s led to the development of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine, a revolutionary medical diagnostic tool. Damadian’s research focused on the differences in magnetic res­onance between healthy and cancerous tissues. In 1977, he produced the first MRI image of a human body, demonstrating the potential of this technolo­gy for non-invasive imaging. By utilising magnetic fields and radio waves, MRI machines generated de­tailed images of internal organs and structures, aid­ing in the diagnosis of various medical conditions. Damadian’s groundbreaking invention transformed medical imaging, providing clinicians with invalu­able insights into the human body’s intricacies.

