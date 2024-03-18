Raymond Damadian’s pioneering work in the 1970s led to the development of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine, a revolutionary medical diagnostic tool. Damadian’s research focused on the differences in magnetic res­onance between healthy and cancerous tissues. In 1977, he produced the first MRI image of a human body, demonstrating the potential of this technolo­gy for non-invasive imaging. By utilising magnetic fields and radio waves, MRI machines generated de­tailed images of internal organs and structures, aid­ing in the diagnosis of various medical conditions. Damadian’s groundbreaking invention transformed medical imaging, providing clinicians with invalu­able insights into the human body’s intricacies.