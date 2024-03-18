Monday, March 18, 2024
People complain about absence of Health Card officials in hospitals

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   The general public have registered their complaint about the missing of the concerned staff in the three general hospitals includ­ing Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ha­yat Teaching Hospital and Lady Read­ing Hospital.

There were separate complaints of ab­sence of staff at the Health Card coun­ter of Hayatabad Medical Complex along with two other general hospitals Hayat Teaching and Lady Reading Hospital.

In this connection, Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken strict notice about the absence of the con­cerned staff at the health card counter.

Citizens kept waiting to get health cards at the health card counter in the hospital but the staff was absent and no one was there in the hospital to guide them regarding the health card.

Secretary Health has ordered the im­mediate suspension of the relevant staff and an inquiry in the connection has been directed.

PAF chief granted one-year extension

A letter has been issued to the insur­ance company to conduct an investiga­tion against the concerned staff. An in­quiry should be made and a report sent immediately on the negligence of du­ties, Secretary Health said in a letter.

