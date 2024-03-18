PHA unveils cutting-edge running track at Jilani Park

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA) Lahore has in­stalled a new state-of-the-art run­ning track at Jilani Park, tailored specifically for fitness enthusi­asts, a spokesperson announced on Sunday. Brightly coloured, the 550-meter-long track is made of Ethylene Propylene Diene Mono­mer (EPDM), a rubberised, arti­ficial surface designed for track athletics, chosen for its durabil­ity, high elasticity and resilience for greater cushion.

According to the spokes­person, EPDM is resistant to weathering, UV radiation and heavy use, making it capable of withstanding foot traffic and exposure to various weather conditions with little wear or deterioration. Made from re­cycled rubber, EPDM granules offer an eco-friendly solution, contributing to waste reduction and sustainability, aligning with PHA’s “Clean and Green Lahore” mission. The spokesperson men­tioned that the track, ordered by Director General PHA Muham­mad Tahir Wattoo, is the first government-owned facility of its kind in the provincial capital.

In recent months, PHA has been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside planting thousands of saplings, the au­thority has also installed deco­rative light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.

Moreover, the department has adorned the canal with decora­tive lights ahead of the annual Canal Mela, organised by the pro­vincial government. During this festival, the canal and sections from The Mall underpass to the Jail Road underpass will be illu­minated with vibrant light struc­tures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, PHA has implemented various measures to transform the ‘Suth­ra Punjab’ cleanliness drive, initi­ated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, into a widespread movement with assistance from members of the public.