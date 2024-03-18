Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM expresses grief over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz

PM expresses grief over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz
Web Desk
11:56 AM | March 18, 2024
National

PM Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of PML-N Islamabad District President Raja Waqar Mumtaz.

In his condolence message, he commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024