PML-N govt committed to protect minorities’ rights: Arora

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to protecting rights of religious minorities. He expressed these views during a warm recep­tion given to him in his native Narowal constituency, where locals greeted him with histori­cal enthusiasm, said a handout issued here. Arora’s visit marked his first return to the constitu­ency since assuming office as a minister. Amidst vibrant celebra­tions, he was adorned with gar­lands and escorted through the streets on a Baghi, accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats.

Expressing gratitude to the community, the minister pledged to address the sense of depriva­tion among religious minorities, saying that the government, un­der the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was determined to address all long-standing concerns of religious minorities. Highlighting the mile­stone of a Sikh minister serving for the first time, Arora affirmed his commitment to ushering in a new era of prosperity and devel­opment during his tenure.

RAMESH SINGH WARMLY WELCOMED BY HIS NAROWAL CONSTITUENCY

