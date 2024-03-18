PML-N Ulema wing praises Ramazan package

LAHORE - PML-N’s Ulema and Mas­haikh Wing in Punjab have praised the Nighban pack­age introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The initiative aims to benefit 6.5 million indi­viduals in the province and is seen as a demonstration of the government’s dedica­tion to the people’s welfare, particularly in light of rising food prices. In a joint state­ment issued on Sunday by Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Ulema-o-Mashyaikh wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid and Media Coordinator Hafiz Mu­hammad Tayyab Qasmi high­lighted the government’s re­solve to address inflation and unemployment as top priori­ties. Expressing condolences for the recent martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan, the statement emphasized the nation’s solidarity in combating ter­rorism and honoring those who sacrifice their lives for the country. Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid affirmed the government’s commit­ment to taking strict action against those responsible for artificial inflation, ensuring accountability for those who betray the trust of the under­privileged. He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dedication to serving the people tirelessly, promis­ing to fulfill the aspirations of those affected by poverty, unemployment, and infla­tion. Highlighting the short­comings of the previous administration, Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid crit­icized the PTI government’s handling of economic chal­lenges, citing soaring prices of essential commodities during their tenure.