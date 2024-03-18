Police exchange fire with wanted criminals in Rawat

RAWALPINDI - A tense situation unfolded as a police raiding party, aim­ing to apprehend wanted criminals linked to terror­ism, came under gunfire in Rawat area here Sunday. During the exchange of fires, ASI Umar sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, his companion lost his life in the encounter, succumb­ing to the gunfire. The deceased assailant, identi­fied as Ameer Zada, was a notorious having a crimi­nal record, particularly as a wanted drug dealer in terrorism-related cases. Soon after the incident, SP rushed to crime scene. Intensive search opera­tions are underway in the vicinity to capture the flee­ing criminals. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani com­mended the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and the Rawat Police for showing bravery. The CPO emphasized that the Rawalpindi Police re­mains undeterred in their mission to prevent crimes and safeguard citizens.