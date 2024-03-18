Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police exchange fire with wanted criminals in Rawat

APP
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   A tense situation unfolded as a police raiding party, aim­ing to apprehend wanted criminals linked to terror­ism, came under gunfire in Rawat area here Sunday. During the exchange of fires, ASI Umar sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, his companion lost his life in the encounter, succumb­ing to the gunfire. The deceased assailant, identi­fied as Ameer Zada, was a notorious having a crimi­nal record, particularly as a wanted drug dealer in terrorism-related cases. Soon after the incident, SP rushed to crime scene. Intensive search opera­tions are underway in the vicinity to capture the flee­ing criminals. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani com­mended the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and the Rawat Police for showing bravery. The CPO emphasized that the Rawalpindi Police re­mains undeterred in their mission to prevent crimes and safeguard citizens.

Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to be held today

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024