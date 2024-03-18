President rejects workplace harassment case against FCE Professor

ISLAMABAD - The President of Pakistan has rejected the appeal filed by Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFE&PT), challenging the order issued by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment. This decision comes in the wake of a contentious case involving allegations of harassment against Dr. Samia Dogar, a former director at the Federal College of Education (FCE). Earlier on December 8, 2023, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment issued a final order directing the Ministry of Education and Professional Training to reinstate Dr. Samia Dogar to her previous position as a Professor (BS-20). This decision followed an appeal filed by Dr. Samia against Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary under the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.