President rejects workplace harassment case against FCE Professor

ISLAMABAD - The President of Pakistan has reject­ed the appeal filed by Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Fed­eral Education & Professional Train­ing (MOFE&PT), challenging the order issued by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment. This decision comes in the wake of a con­tentious case involving allegations of harassment against Dr. Samia Dogar, a former director at the Federal College of Education (FCE). Earlier on Decem­ber 8, 2023, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment is­sued a final order directing the Min­istry of Education and Professional Training to reinstate Dr. Samia Dogar to her previous position as a Profes­sor (BS-20). This decision followed an appeal filed by Dr. Samia against Was­eem Ajmal Chaudhary under the Pro­tection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.