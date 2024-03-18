Princess Diana’s brother says her press attention more dangerous than Kate scrutiny

LONDON - Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spen­cer, has told the BBC that press at­tention suffered by his sister was “more dangerous” than the scrutiny surrounding the current Princess of Wales. But, in an interview to broadcast on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he also said he worries about “what happened to the truth”, amid conspiracy theo­ries about Catherine. He also told me about violence he and his sister suf­fered at home. As children, he and his sister Diana were punished by a nanny in “painful” ways, he said. He has just written a book, A Very Private School, about the shocking levels of vi­olence and abuse that he suffered as a young boy when he was sent to board­ing school at the age of eight. Re-living the experience led to him suffering a breakdown and receiving residential treatment for trauma, but he is reso­lute abuse victims “must speak out”. Earl Spencer, one of the most promi­nent aristocrats in the country, said “damaging violence to children” af­fects them, whatever family they are born into. He is perhaps best known for his criticism of the press after his sister’s death in 1997, when he gave a controversial speech at her funeral, promising to protect William and Harry from the kind of intrusion their mother received. The earl is loathe now to talk specifically about the pres­sures on his two nephews and the rift between them. But after weeks of speculation online about the health of the current Princess of Wales, I asked if he thought today’s pressures were more potent. He told me the situation had been more risky for Diana, saying, “I think it was more dangerous back in the day.” Diana died when her car crashed as it entered an underground tunnel in Paris while it was being pur­sued by photographers. “I think, if I look back to ‘97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking too. The circumstances of her death were so shocking, that it did make the indus­try that supports the paparazzi re­ally consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do,” he said. “Not because they had a moral judgement, but because it was unacceptable to the public.” Looking back, Earl Spen­cer now thinks he used to take on the press, most famously through a pow­erful and eloquent eulogy at Diana’s funeral, because he had “an absolute hatred of injustice” influenced by his treatment at school.

Following weeks of conspiracy the­ories about his nephew’s wife, Cathe­rine, he added: “I do worry about what happened to the truth.” Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, told me at length about the regular beatings and grooming he says he experienced as a child at the hands of staff at Maidwell School. He has alleged in his book that a female member of staff groomed and abused him and other young boys in their dormitory, and also that the school’s then headmaster, John Porch, inflicted “brutal beatings”. The earl ex­plained he did not tell anyone at the time about the abuse due to the “big­gest unwritten rule” at the school be­ing “don’t tell tales.” Maidwell School said in a statement: “It is sobering to read about the experiences Charles Spencer and some of his fellow alumni had at the school, and we are sorry that was their experience. “It is dif­ficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time. Within education today, almost every facet of school life has evolved signifi­cantly since the 1970s. At the heart of the changes is the safeguarding of chil­dren, and promotion of their welfare.” Earl Spencer’s childhood experiences have left him feeling strongly about children being sent to boarding school before they hit puberty. “I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. “I would never send any of them [his children] away... I couldn’t have done it to them.” In our interview, Earl Spencer also revealed he and his sisters suffered violent punishments at home as young children. He said one of the nannies that looked after him and Diana, named in his book as Nanny Forster, “used to crack our heads together, if we were both found to have done something naughty, ob­viously without my father’s knowl­edge, but it really hurt”.