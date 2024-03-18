PUC vows global action against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Council is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dialogue and harmony. Addressing interna­tional media in connection with the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ the other day, he em­phasized that Islamophobia poses a grave threat to Muslims worldwide.

Ashrafi urged world powers to accelerate initiatives to eradicate Islamophobia, labeling it as a toxic barrier hindering interfaith har­mony. He called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other interna­tional bodies to champion initia­tives aimed at eradicating all forms of discrimination while nurturing a culture of love, tolerance, and coex­istence. He stressed that Islam em­bodies peace, love, and tolerance, emphasizing the teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muham­mad (peace be upon him).

Ashrafi lamented the incitement of non-Muslims against Islam, attribut­ing it to misinformation and hatred propagated against Islamic teach­ings. Recognizing Islamophobia as a crime, Ashrafi highlighted the desig­nation of March 15 as the ‘Interna­tional Day to Combat Islamophobia’ by the United Nations, a milestone achieved through collaborative ef­forts involving Pakistan, Saudi Ara­bia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other entities. Ashrafi emphasized the urgency of addressing global anti-Muslim senti­ment, branding discrimination as a significant threat to world peace.

He underscored the need to clarify the distinction between Jihad and ter­rorism through dialogue, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which fueled widespread misconcep­tions about Islam and Muslims in the Western world. The PUC, Ashrafi said, pledged to intensify its global endeavors for interfaith dialogue and harmony, culminating in an upcom­ing international conference, themed ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ in Islamabad after the holy month of Ramazan.