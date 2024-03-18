Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Health Dept to introduce biometric system in hospitals

Biometric system will be initially installed in hospitals in Lahore, with plans for expansion to other cities

Our Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Health Department has unveiled plans to introduce a biometric system in govern­ment hospitals across Punjab aimed at ensuring doctors’ attendance. 

Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Kha­waja Salman Rafique have endorsed the initiative as part of broader healthcare sector reforms. The biometric system will be initially installed in hos­pitals in Lahore, with plans for expansion to other cities. Professors will also be required to mark their attendance through the biometric system. Additionally, under primary health, all hospitals are set to undergo revamping under a unified model, with completion expected by year-end. Stakeholders and the Health Secretary have col­laborated to implement these reforms.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024