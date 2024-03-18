Punjab Health Dept to introduce biometric system in hospitals

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department has unveiled plans to introduce a biometric system in govern­ment hospitals across Punjab aimed at ensuring doctors’ attendance.

Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Kha­waja Salman Rafique have endorsed the initiative as part of broader healthcare sector reforms. The biometric system will be initially installed in hos­pitals in Lahore, with plans for expansion to other cities. Professors will also be required to mark their attendance through the biometric system. Additionally, under primary health, all hospitals are set to undergo revamping under a unified model, with completion expected by year-end. Stakeholders and the Health Secretary have col­laborated to implement these reforms.