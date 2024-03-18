Punjab to provide solar panels to farmers for tubewells

A special meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made the decision to provide solar panels farmers for tubewells.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the increasing costs of electricity and gas, questioning the endurance of the people. He advocated for equipping farmers with solar panels, urging government expenditure in this regard.

Nawaz stressed the need for ensuring fair compensation for formers' hard work. He also advised them to save from exploitation by the middlemen.

The briefing at the meeting revealed past governmental practices of supplying wheat to mills below purchase rates, resulting in a substantial debt of Rs630 billion, with a looming risk of it escalating to Rs1.1 trillion.

CM Maryam pledged modern machinery and the exploration of drip irrigation to enhance farming efficiency and reduce water consumption. She also desired a comprehensive strategy to curb fertiliser price hikes.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Food Minister Bilal Yasin, Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq, alongside other officials the Chief Secretary, SMBR, Secretary of Food, Agriculture, Finance, Chairman of PITB, and others attended the meeting.