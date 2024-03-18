Ramadan price surge

I am writing to express my concern about the escalating prices of essential goods during Ramadan in Pakistan. These inflated prices are placing a heavy burden on the general public, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, and are impeding their ability to observe the religious and cultural practices associated with this sacred month.
The surge in prices of essential food items during Ramadan significantly affects the ability of individuals to provide nutritious meals for their families and engage in charitable activities. This surge can be attributed to factors such as increased demand, supply chain inefficiencies, hoarding, and speculative pricing practices.
To alleviate this issue, I strongly recommend the following measures:
1. Market Monitoring and Regulation: Implementing stringent monitoring and regulation of markets to prevent hoarding and price manipulation.
2. Subsidised Food Outlets: Establishing subsidised food outlets or Ramadan bazaars to ensure the availability of essential items at fair prices.
3. Public Awareness Campaigns: Launching campaigns to educate consumers about their rights, price benchmarks, and avenues for lodging complaints against unfair pricing practices.
It is essential for the concerned authorities to take prompt and effective measures to address this issue and ensure that the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Ramadan is not overshadowed by economic hardships.
SYED SAROSH ALI,
Karachi.