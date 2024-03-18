Ramadan price surge

I am writing to express my con­cern about the escalating pric­es of essential goods during Ra­madan in Pakistan. These inflated prices are placing a heavy burden on the general public, particular­ly those from low-income back­grounds, and are impeding their ability to observe the religious and cultural practices associated with this sacred month.

The surge in prices of essential food items during Ramadan sig­nificantly affects the ability of in­dividuals to provide nutritious meals for their families and en­gage in charitable activities. This surge can be attributed to factors such as increased demand, supply chain inefficiencies, hoarding, and speculative pricing practices.

To alleviate this issue, I strongly recommend the following measures:

1. Market Monitoring and Reg­ulation: Implementing stringent monitoring and regulation of mar­kets to prevent hoarding and price manipulation.

2. Subsidised Food Outlets: Es­tablishing subsidised food outlets or Ramadan bazaars to ensure the availability of essential items at fair prices.

3. Public Awareness Campaigns: Launching campaigns to educate consumers about their rights, price benchmarks, and avenues for lodging complaints against un­fair pricing practices.

It is essential for the concerned authorities to take prompt and ef­fective measures to address this issue and ensure that the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Ramadan is not overshad­owed by economic hardships.

SYED SAROSH ALI,

Karachi.