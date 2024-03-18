Religious Brotherhood: Tharparkar’s Hindu arranges Iftar party for Muslim community

THARPARKAR - In a rare example of tolerance and brotherhood, a man belonging to Hindu community arranged Iftar party as well as prayers arrangements at his house for Muslim community in Tharparkar, dis­trict Sindh. District Tharpakar is famous for ob­serving tolerance and brotherhood among various communities. According to details, a Hindu youth namely Bharat Kumar invited his Muslims neigh­bors for Iftaar party at his home which was attend­ed by number of people. A video of the Iftar and namaz prayer at the house of a Hindu also went viral on social media. The public lauded the broth­erhood between Hindu and Muslims in the area.