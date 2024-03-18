Religious Brotherhood: Tharparkar’s Hindu arranges Iftar party for Muslim community

THARPARKAR - In a rare example of tolerance and brotherhood, a man belonging to Hindu community arranged Iftar party as well as prayers arrangements at his house for Muslim community in Tharparkar, district Sindh. District Tharpakar is famous for observing tolerance and brotherhood among various communities. According to details, a Hindu youth namely Bharat Kumar invited his Muslims neighbors for Iftaar party at his home which was attended by number of people. A video of the Iftar and namaz prayer at the house of a Hindu also went viral on social media. The public lauded the brotherhood between Hindu and Muslims in the area.