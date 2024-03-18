Restoration of law, order priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that a com­prehensive plan has been prepared for restoration of law and order in the province as it was top priority of his government.

Ali Amin Gandapur expressed these views while talking to media during his first ever visit to Dera Ismail Khan after being elected as Chief Minister.

He said the implementation over that plan would be started soon as better law and order situation was imperative for progress of any area. He said that steps would also be taken for the safety of police and other forces.

The Chief Minister said the govern­ment has restored ‘health-card’ facility. “We have to improve the treatment fa­cilities at public hospitals,” he said and hoped that soon the people would not have need to visit private hospitals as provision of all facilities would be en­sured at public hospitals.

Commenting on the current wave of inflation, he said the provincial gov­ernment will give Rs10,000 each to 850,000 deserving families of the prov­ince under Ramazan package. It will be handed over to them at their doorstep respectfully, he mentioned.

Moreover, he said the facility of ‘Shel­ter homes’ has been reopened by en­suring all facilities for needy people.

However, he said, the government would also take steps for providing business opportunities to people rath­er only giving them charity or stipend.

He said that women would be pro­vided employment at their homes and youth would be provided with skill trainings. He said that consultation was underway with other countries regard­ing provision of employment to people by giving them skills training. After get­ting training, the skilled people of the province would be sent abroad for em­ployment.

He said the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa would be engaged in business and the business opportunities would be provided at their doorsteps.

Gandapur said the food security was another big issue of the country and one of the real factors behind the infla­tion as insufficient availability of any­thing causes increasing its price.

The provincial government would construct small dams, he said and add­ed that the work on ‘TankZam Dam’ would be started soon. Besides the work on Lift Canal project in Dera Is­mail Khan would also be started soon.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made a model province by focusing on revenue generation rather taking loans, he vowed.

Gandapur said that he had positive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the premier assured for extending support of the federal government for resolving Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s issues including the pay­ment of pending dues of the province.

He said the provincial government would also cooperate with the feder­al government in this regard keeping in view the economic situation of the country. The Chief Minister urged upon the media to play their due role in high­lighting the real issues of masses as it was a bridge between the government and the people.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would always welcome constructive criticism of media and also take appropriate action over it.